Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, revealed this in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. He said that the studio worked very hard and for many years to come up with Iron Man’s sacrifice and they would not like to undo it in any way possible.

The executive also assured that he was not aware of the rumor about the return of the original Avengers. He stated that he and his team have not had any discussions about this, which would confirm that it is just a baseless rumor. Although surely many would want the original team back.

It should be noted that of the members of the beloved Marvel team, not only Iron Man would have problems returning. Within the MCU we saw Captain America reach old age and retire, while Black Widow also sacrificed herself to obtain the soul stone. So the return of the OGs is an unlikely dream.

What do the Avengers actors say about their possible return to Marvel?

As expected, the rumor about the return of the original Avengers generated traction. This caused some media to ask Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, Black Widow and Captain America respectively, about their possible return.

Source: Marvel Studios

The actress simply said that it would take a miracle for her to come back., although he did not explain more. However, we must remember that she had a dispute with Disney due to the release of Black Widow on streaming platforms. While Chris Evans said he would be willing to return if there was a good script that warranted it. Would you like to see them return?

