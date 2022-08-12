If we look for certainty, we can find it in the fact that Marvel it is in a golden moment, at least as far as content production is concerned. The MCU has so many in front of it movies and TV series, already planned and announced. There are so many that some may wonder if they are not too many. Mark Ruffalo then had his say on the subject.

Ruffalo said to Metro microphones: “It’s not something I worry about. I understand that these things run their own course and then something else comes along. But the thing that Marvel has done well is that, within the MCU, just like they do. with comics, they let a director or actor recreate each piece in their own style. Marvel usually lets them style the material differently. If you watch a Star Wars movie, you get pretty much the same version of Star Wars every time. ”

Simply put, Ruffalo believes the Marvel Cinematic Universe can boast a lot more varietyeven compared to other Disney franchises, such as Star Wars.

Hulk (Ruffalo) on the left and She-Hul (Maslany) on the right

Recall that Ruffalo will return to the small screen shortly with She-Hulk. Ruffalo plays the Hulk, already well known in this version through the various Marvel films, from Avengers to Thor. In She-Hulk he will have to lead Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany, also known for Orphan Black) after she has obtained the powers of She-Hulk.

Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes in cases involving superhumans. However, the woman becomes a green heroine two meters tall after a contamination with the Hulk, aka Bruce Banner. Bruce and Jennifer are cousins.

Finally, here is the new trailer of She-Hulk in which there is Daredevil.