The Instagram account of Germany Disney Plus shared a post recently. It highlighted the June 2022 releases on the streaming platform. Among the novelties was “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the sequel to the Sorcerer Supreme movie. According to said post, the Marvel Studios tape would see the light on the small screen next June 22.

Publicitary estrategy?

What caused confusion among fans was that the notice with the schedule was removed minutes after it was posted. This has led to the question whether Marvel Studios will actually premiere “Doctor Strange 2” on Disney Plus on June 22. According to the background of this type of announcement, everything indicates that it will be so. While, having erased the image would be purely logistical issues in terms of communication.

Despite the mistakes, Sam Raimi does a good job with “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”. Photo: Composition LR/ Marvel

The 45 day rule

Marvel Studios’ exclusive film exposure was 45 days. This has led fans to believe that when those numbers of days pass, Disney+ will premiere “Doctor Strange 2” on their screens. However, this rule was not followed in the case of the film “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” or “Eternals”.

For example, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was released in US theaters on September 3, 2021 and on Disney+ on November 12 of the same year. The gap between those two dates is 70 days.

Along these lines, Marvel Studios is eagerly awaiting the release of “Doctor Strange 2″ on June 22 on Disney+ and you can enjoy the successful latest installment of Phase 4 of the UCM.