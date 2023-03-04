mandalorians is a series created by Jon Favreau for Disney+ whose events take place 5 years after Return of the Jedi and the fame of Pedro Pascal exploded, who plays Mando and stars in the series alongside little Grogu, a new character who stole the affection of the people.

Following the premiere of the long-awaited third season of mandaloriansThose who wish to revive the second season in another format are in luck, since Marvel announced an adaptation of it in eight comics.

Everything starts in chapter 9: The Marshal, the episode that introduced Marshal Cobb Vanth, from there, each of the comics will be an adaptation of an episode of the season.

Giving continuity to his work in mandalorians season one, writer Rodney Barnes and artist Georges Jeanty return to the series. Jeanty will be in charge of the first volume and, later, Steven Cummings who worked on Star Wars: Hidden Empire it will be responsible for the other 7. The series is expected to be available this year but there is no specific date yet.

“Fit mandalorians it’s been amazing. The series embodies all aspects of the universe Star Wars the mythology, the mystery and the spectacle that made me fall in love with her a long time ago. It is an honor to work on this project,” stated Barnes.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I must confess that mandalorians He finally made me decide to see the saga of Clone Wars and become obsessed with the universe of Star Wars (and end up paying a subscription to Disney +), understanding why there are so many people stuck in it, and it is something that I am infinitely grateful for.