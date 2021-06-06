Marvel will soon be launching a new line of comics titled Death of Doctor Strange.

In a message from the publisher published in Twitter, it is noted that the first issue will go on sale in September. At the same time, the plot of the comic has not yet been disclosed. Marvel has promised to reveal more details by the end of June.

Fans of the publishing house have expressed their assumptions about who exactly will take the place of Strange. So, most often fans talk about the Scarlet Witch and Monk Wong.

Earlier, on April 23, The Hollywood Reporter reported that The Walt Disney Company is working with Marvel Studios on the creation of the fourth film about the comic book hero Captain America. Actor Anthony Mackie is expected to remain in the role of Sam Wilson.

On March 16, a new mini-series of comics from Marvel was announced, in which the superhero Captain America will be openly gay.

According to the authors of the comic book, the previous owners of the Stars and Stripes – Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes, John Walker and Sam Wilson – will meet a new superhero – Aaron Fisher, he will be “Captain America of Railways.”