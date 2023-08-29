













Marvel announced a book so you finally know in what order to see the MCU









This book will be called The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline and will cover the events of all the movies and up to the second season of Loki. All with a detailed breakdown of all the connections between the movies. Since some are not as obvious as others.

According to their authors, they had to watch all the movies and series again, as well as read the scripts. They believe that fans who buy the book will be able to see their favorite productions in a different way. In addition to that it will help you understand all the work that was done to connect this universe.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline It will be on sale from October 24, 2023. Although no information was given about stores outside the United States, it is very likely that it will reach various parts of the world. Do not stop looking for it if you are interested in the MCU.

What is the next thing Marvel will release?

This 2023 we still have a couple of Marvel productions on the way. The first of these is the second season of the Loki series. This will premiere on October 6 on Disney Plus and will continue the story of the god of mischief on TVA. In addition to knowing more about Kang the conqueror.

Source: Marvel Studios.

After that we will receive the movie The Marvels. This will bring together Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan on a space adventure. They all have the goal of finding out why they suddenly change places when using their powers. Which of these titles appeals to you the most?

