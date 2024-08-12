During the “Horizons: Disney Experiences” panel at this year’s Disney D23 presentation, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed a detail that has already sparked excitement among fans: Marvel’s next collaboration with Fortnite will focus on the famous villain Doctor Doom, who will be played in the upcoming Avengers films by Robert Dawney Jr. This announcement, while anticipated by many, wasn’t the only element of interest during the event. What really caught the attention was the trailer presented, in which several members of the X-Men appeared, including the iconic Emma Frost.

The presence of the X-Men has immediately raised speculation and expectations among players and fans of the Marvel world, suggesting that the involvement of the mutants could be more significant than one might imagine. Fortnite, with its previous collaborations with Marvel, has already demonstrated its ability to integrate characters and storylines from the comic book world in an engaging and creative way, offering players unique experiences. The arrival of Doctor Doom and, perhaps, some members of the X-Men could represent a new exciting chapter in this saga of collaborations.