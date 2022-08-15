Since Disney Interactive closed its doors a few years ago, the mouse company has commissioned third-party companies to carry out the different adaptations of its franchises. However, it seems that they want to have a triumphant return to the industry, which is why they announced with great fanfare the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.

This will be a special transmission that will be held neither more nor less than in the D23event in which Disney announces the novelties in terms of movies and series. The best thing is that it will cover from the games ofand Disney, Marvel, 20th Century, Lucasfilm Games and more. So it is possible to have an advance of the title of Indiana Jones.

The broadcast will take place next Friday. September 9 o’clock in the 1:00 p.m. pacific time. But for those at the center of Mexico can check the stream at 3:00 pm. It is worth mentioning that the day after this presentation there will be news regarding future productions of the UCM and the universe of starwars.

With the confirmation of this video game space, some fans can already start to speculate what we are going to see, that includes Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Kingdom Hearts IV, LEGO Star Wars, Marvel Midnight Suns, among other great productions. In particular, it seeks to know more about a delivery of avengers more promising.

Via: stocktitan