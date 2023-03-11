When the dose of eroticism on Netflix runs out, there is always the action to keep viewers’ hearts in their throats. In such a context, a new mystery movie has just been released and is already capturing the attention of thousands for its plot full of adrenaline, secrets and a promising twist at the end that will surprise many. In addition, the main roles have great appeal because they fall on two famous actors who have played characters from Marvel and DC: Idris Elba (“The suicide squad” and “Thor”) and Andy Serkis (“Venom 2” and “The Batman”).

Is about “Luther: Night Falls”, a feature film that works almost like a reboot of the acclaimed British series “Luther”, which came to TV for the first time in 2010. Next, we will tell you more details about the plot and what the specialized critics say.

Andy Serkis and Idris Elba star in “Luther: Night Falls.” Photo: Composition LR/Netflix See also Spider-Man 3: 'Avengers: Endgame' director celebrates the success of No way home

What is “Luther: Night Falls” about?

Haunted by an unsolved case, brilliant but disgraced London Police Detective Jon Luther escapes prison to hunt down a ruthless serial killer. Netflix.

John Luther He is a detective who, on numerous occasions, has allowed himself to be absorbed by the darkness of the cases he is trying to solve. His dedication to his work has led him to leave an unfinished investigation that, by chance, left him behind bars.

However, while he remains in prison, a cybernetic psychopath is responsible for unleashing terror in London. In this sense, John will escape from prison to go in search of his enemy and settle accounts of the past. Will he make it or will he fall for it?

What does the review of “Luther: Night Falls” say?

“Luther: Night Falls” already has a rating from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes: 68% and 85%, respectively. “The most veteran fans will be happy to have more of the brilliant detective Idris Elba, but ‘Luther: night falls’ is a rather uninspired addition to their case files,” reads the consensus of the specialized portal.