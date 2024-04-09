













Since April 8, a new campaign between Marvel and Coca-Cola began thanks to the collaboration of this soft drink company with The Walt Disney Company.

The name of this is Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes, where many of the legendary superheroes and supervillains of this well-known publishing house participate.

To promote it, a trailer is available where you can see some of them serving a refreshing glass of Coca-Cola.

Apart from this commercial, the Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes campaign includes illustrations on bottle and can labels.

In total we are talking about 38 designs never seen before in the classic colors of white, red and black.

It should be noted that they are also scannable and compatible with AR or Augmented Reality, but this feature is only noticeable on the Coca-Cola website. But this campaign includes something more.

That's your chance to win prizes from both Disney and Marvel, including the Ultimate Fan Experience, Disney Cruise, and Marvel movie screenings.

To this we must add collectible influencer boxes, movie tickets, autographed memorabilia and even Disney+ subscriptions.

However, it is necessary to highlight that these gifts are not available for all regions and vary depending on the country.

All Coca-Cola x Marvel cans! Among the heroes and villains we can find Blade, Thanos, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, AntMan, Black Panther, Moon Knight… pic.twitter.com/U2FPcEGmd5 — QuidVacuo (@QuidVacuo) April 6, 2024

As revealed, Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes will be available in more than 50 nations around the world in North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Japan and Asia Pacific.

It is necessary to point out that depending on the soft drink the characters will vary. That is, in Coca-Cola Loki or Wolverine appear, but in Coca-Cola Zero only Captain America or Doctor Strange. Interestingly, the can or bottle with Storm is exclusive to the US.

With details from The Walt Disney Company. Apart from Coca-Cola and Marvel we have more geek information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

