Marvel almost had its own Smash Bros.-esque game, we just found out. Precisely, the DS version of Marvel’s Super Hero Squad was planned as a game in Smash Bros style. before contractual obligations got in the way. This information comes from Luke Muscat, who worked on the project.

The developer half bricks he was working with THQ, the game’s publisher, at the time. Initially the title was supposed to be a brawler, but THQ asked the team to change course and make it more like Smash Bros. Halfbrick seemed quite enthusiastic about the idea, even if it had to discard some content already created. Blocking, rolling and dodging were part of the core of the game, by the way.

Sadly, Marvel’s Super Hero Squad ended up suffering another radical change during its development. THQ later realized that the licensing agreement stipulated the game to be an action-adventure, street-brawling experience. This meant that Halfbrick had to change plans yet again. With the team short on time, Muscat said the team had “put together what they could”.

Marvel’s Super Hero Squad

Smash Bros. is one of the biggest successes of recent years for Nintendo and more and more developers and publishers looking to have their say in that space. For example, we have seen in recent months Multiversus.

Marvel’s Super Hero Squad has not become one of the best known games of Marveleven if we assume it has its own fans.