Marvel stormed the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 with ads related to Phase 5 Y 6 of his cinematographic universe or MCU. The starting point was worth it, as it began with an emotional preview of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This sequel will have its premiere on November 11 this year. In addition to Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright Y Winston Duke there is the mexican actor Tenoch Huerta What namor.

Something that stood out greatly is the entire series of contents that will arrive a Disney+ from Marvel Studios. August 10 arrives I Am Groot to this service and on the 17th of that month it is the turn of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

It will be the next year that they will add the following premieres. In the spring of 2023 it will be the turn of Secret Invasion; in the summer to Threw outrelated to hawk eyeas well as the second season of Loki.

iron heart will be released in the fall of 2023 and in the winter it will be the turn of Agatha: Coven of Chaoswhich follows the events of WandaVision. It will be in the spring of 2024 that it will reach Disney+ the series of Daredevil: Born Again.

again they will be charlie cox (Matt Murdock) Y Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk). It is not very clear which of these series of Marvel are part of the Phase 5 either Phase 6. The same can be applied to several new movies.

When will the Phase 5 and 6 Marvel movies come out?

Regarding the premieres of the films of Marvel of the Phase 5 Y 6the first to arrive is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023. That same year they will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3on May 5, and BladeOn November 3.

In 2024 it will be the turn of Captain America: New World Order on May 3. That same year they will arrive Thunderbolts Y Fantastic Fouron July 26 and November 8, respectively.

In addition to the tapes mentioned above, it is necessary to add Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Warsplanned for May 2 and November 7, 2025.

If there are no last-minute setbacks, as happened with the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19this is how the premieres of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We will see how these movies and series are connecting as they become available.

