The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going on since 2008the year in which this project was born with the theatrical release of Iron Man. Since then, numerous actors have joined the large family that the MCU has become, from Hollywood stars to new cinematic promises. The number of actors involved in the many films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe it is now boundless and, therefore, it is increasingly difficult to fantasize about possible new castings. Over the years several actors have almost landed roles for some MCU films, such as Emily Blunt that she was almost chosen to be Black Widowwhile many others have often been linked to characters yet to be introduced or have expressed their interest in Marvel Studios films, such as Keanu Reeves which he said he was interested in interpreting Ghost Rider. In this article, however, we want to offer you a series of names of actors who are not part of either of the two categories mentioned above.

Launched with the character of Billie Jenkins in the television series witches, Kaley Cuoco she later became famous thanks to the character of Penny in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The actress was part of the main cast of the aforementioned sitcom for all its twelve seasons, between 2007 and 2019, and recently made a comeback thanks to the TV series The flight attendant – The Flight Attendant. Kaley Cuoco has never been compared to a Marvel character, nor has she ever spoken about her possible involvement in an MCU film. Among the characters who have not yet made their appearance in the Marvel universe at the cinema, Kaley Cuoco could have her say in the role of Susan Storm (although the dream of the fans will always be Emily Blunt).