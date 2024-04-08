The American actor Jonathan Majors (34), known for roles in Creed III, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and TV series Loki, was convicted on Monday of assaulting and intimidating his then girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The judge in New York ruled that he must undergo therapy for a year to get his violent behavior under control. That write American media. This means Majors avoids a prison sentence of up to one year.

Majors did not respond to the statement to the press on Monday. He was already arraigned last year. His agent and PR agency have already cut ties with him. After he was found guilty, Marvel immediately dropped Majors. He was cast as Kang the Conqueror, supervillain in the upcoming Marvel films. As a result, the lawsuit could potentially cost billions of dollars. It is not yet known how the film studio will solve this.

According to Majors, it was Jabbari who started the fight last March after seeing a message from another woman on his phone. The judge did not agree with that on Monday. Majors attacked his girlfriend in the backseat of a car, hitting her in the head, twisting her arm and breaking one of her fingers. After the violent incident, Jabbari broke off the relationship and Majors was arrested the same day.