Marvel Games announced that tomorrow, March 27, at 4.00 pm Italian time, a new game will be presented and everything suggests that it is Marvel Rivalsthe competitive shooter revealed by a leaker in recent days.

“An evil experiment has caused a singular disruption in the flow of time. Who will be involved in this epic showdown?”, we read in the post, which gives us an appointment tomorrow for “the exciting reveal”.

The leaker who had anticipated the existence of the project added further details: we're talking about a third-person shooter and not a first-person shooter, with six-on-six battles a la Overwatch. The title is currently in pre-alpha and developed for PC, while nothing is known about console or mobile.