Skydance New Media’s next title, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, will be a single player coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2025.

An announcement that will surely make the many Marvel fans happy, who in recent years have increasingly shown the lack of a video game worthy of the “House of Ideas”. There have been several attempts, from Guardians of the Galaxy until Marvel’s Avengers passing through Marvel Rivals, the upcoming hero shooter.

But when Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was announced, many were relieved to know that there would be writing a veteran of the gaming industry: Amy Hennigknown for her role as creative director and lead designer for the series Uncharted Of Naughty Dog.

It was also announced, that the company that will act as publisher for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra it will be Plaionformerly known as Koch Media, a name that for many represents a guarantee with regards to the global diffusion process of videogame products.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will feature the first work for Skydance and a great opportunity for Plaion, whose CEO Klemens Kundratitz commented, defining this collaboration as:

“Proof of Plaion’s mission to become a global powerhouse in video game publishing”

Expectations around the project are therefore very high.: Marvel fans obviously hope not to be disappointed.