It's been almost three years since it was announced that Amy Hennig, former writer and creative director at Naughty Dog and Visceral Games, was working on a Marvel game with her team at Skydance New Media. During Epic Games' “State of Unreal” presentation at the Game Developers Conference, a new narrative trailer offered more details about the game, dubbed “Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.” As the name suggests, the context is set during the Second World War in occupied Paris. Players will play as four characters in this narrative action adventure: a young Steve Rogers (better known as Captain America), T'Challa's grandfather Azzuri (the Black Panther of his era), U.S. soldier Gabriel Jones, and the Wakandan spy Nanali.

The trailer shows Captain America eliminating some enemies with his shield while looking for Black Panther, who we see moving nimbly across the rooftops. The video ends with the two characters clashing on a bridge, ready to fight a common enemy. Skydance New Media is using Unreal Engine 5.4 to develop the game. The trailer features some impressive visuals, including facial animations and highly detailed environments, which appear to accurately reflect what the game will actually look like. “All the sequences you just saw in that trailer are pulled directly from our game, running in real time in Unreal Engine 5,” Hennig said. “No tricks or deception.”