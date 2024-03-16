Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is the name of the Marvel game written by Amy Hennig and produced by Skydance, according to what was reported by a leaker considered reliable. It would therefore be confirmed as an adventure set during the Second World War.

There have been rumors for some time now about how Hennig's new project will include Captain America and Black Panther against the backdrop of WW2, but the name of the game (if it were officially confirmed, of course) provides a more precise picture of the experience.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will in fact tell the story of how Hydra came to be within the Third Reich, developing independently of the Nazi army and creating a force destined to last well beyond the Second World War.