The narrative action adventure doesn’t yet have a release date other than a vague 2025 window. The game is in development by the team at Skydance Games, led by Amy Hennig (Uncharted) and co-president Julian Beak.

What will Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra be about?

The video game will revolve around Captain America, King T’Chanda – known as Azzuri, aka the Black Panther of the 1940s -, Gabriel Jones of SHIELD’s Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy working in Nazi-occupied Paris.

Klemens Kundratitz, Chief of Plaioncommented: “We are proud to partner with Skydance Games and industry legend Amy Hennig on what is one of the most anticipated AAA games currently in development. This partnership between two ambitious independent companies is a testament to Plaion’s continued mission to become a global force in video game publishing.”

Julian Beakm, co-president of Skydance Games, said Skydance believes Plaion is “the perfect publishing partner” for the game. “For our studio’s debut title, we are crafting an original Marvel story directed by Amy Hennig,” Beak said. “We are thrilled to have found a global publisher that shares our ambitious vision for the project.”

