Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was announced officially with a trailer presented during the State of Unreal 2024: this is the tie-in developed by Skydance and written by Amy Hennig, powered by the powerful Unreal Engine 5 and due out in 2025.
The announcement confirms the rumors about the name of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra that appeared a few days ago and provides the first details on the ambitious project, which will see Captain America confront and collaborate with Azzurri, the Black Panther of the 40sto fight the Nazis against the backdrop of Paris occupied by German soldiers.
The two will not be alone in this mission, but will be able to count on the help of two other characters: Gabriel Jones, brave member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy who infiltrated the French capital. The quartet will attend, against their will, the birth of Hydra.
The first details
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will therefore include four playable protagonists: a young Steve Rogers, aka Captain America; Azzurri, T'Challa's grandfather and the Black Panther of the 1940s; Gabriel Jones, an American soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and finally Nanali, a skilled Wakandan spy.
During the presentation of the game, which took place as mentioned during the State of Unreal 2024, a scene between Captain America and Black Panther was also shown which Geoff Keighley published on Twitter:
To be able to observe the actual gameplay of the game, however, we will have to wait: the release of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, as mentioned, is set for 2025 and over the next few months we will find out more about the long-awaited tie-in.
