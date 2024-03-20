Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was announced officially with a trailer presented during the State of Unreal 2024: this is the tie-in developed by Skydance and written by Amy Hennig, powered by the powerful Unreal Engine 5 and due out in 2025.

The announcement confirms the rumors about the name of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra that appeared a few days ago and provides the first details on the ambitious project, which will see Captain America confront and collaborate with Azzurri, the Black Panther of the 40sto fight the Nazis against the backdrop of Paris occupied by German soldiers.

The two will not be alone in this mission, but will be able to count on the help of two other characters: Gabriel Jones, brave member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy who infiltrated the French capital. The quartet will attend, against their will, the birth of Hydra.