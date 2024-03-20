













Skydance New Media published the first trailer and information of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, the video game that brings together Marvel's Captain America and Black Panther facing the Nazis. According to the plan, it will go on sale in 2025.

At the moment it has no announced platforms. In the case of the second hero, it is not T'Challa, but actually his grandfather, Azzuri, who carried the mantle of the Black Panther in the 1940s and fought against evil.

How can you see the relationship between Captain America and Black Panther at the beginning of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra It will not be the most cordial possible.

Both have their differences but still a common enemy, and that is that among the Nazis there is a greater evil known as Hydra, the organization founded by Red Skull.

In addition to them, Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos and Nanali, a Wakanda spy in Paris under occupation, also participate.

All the heroes and heroine mentioned above will be controllable in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. This trailer was shown at Epic Games' State of Unreal presentation on March 20.

This title is the result of the collaboration between Skydance New Media and Epic Games, and is based on Unreal Engine 5.

This uses the cloud-based MetaHuman Creator tool and is something that writer and director Amy Hennig highlighted.

Hennig, when talking about the characters that appear in the video of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydrahighlighted that the level of detail behind them is crazy.

In your own words 'working with the MetaHuman process, we have honored the performances of our incredible actors and faithfully transformed them into digital ones that are just as powerful'.

It is possible to expect a lot from this video game with the creative mind of the series of Jak and Daxter and uncharted.

