Neil Gaimanwriter in the magnificent Marvel 1602he said he wished that his comic book may soon appear in a film adaptation. During the San Diego Comic-Conin the middle of the panel of The Sandman, Gaiman was asked if Marvel 1602 could ever be seen returning to any opera or cinema. The writer has stated that for years he has wanted to see a transposition of his work by him.

This depends on Marvel! I asked for an adaptation about 8 years ago, but was told no, it would never happen. Those people are now gone, there are new figures and I would love to see a movie or TV series on Marvel 1602.

Could Marvel 1602 be considered for the realization of a work that many are waiting for? We just have to wait and hope for one positive response from Marvel Studios. The work was first published in 2003, and consists of 8 issues. Marvel superheroes come catapulted into the Elizabethan eraand you can meet characters like Nick Fury, the X-Men, the Fantastic 4, Spider-Man, Magneto and many others in a historical time very different from what we are used to.

Recently, Marvel itself has said that it could be back very soon in 1602, perhaps in the new installments of the animated series by Disney + What if…?. Season 2 ended, in fact, with a scene set in that yearwhich could be used as the basis for launching a film or series entirely set in the Elizabethan era.