Singer Maruv in her Instagram-storis explained the desire of Ukrainian artists to work in Russia.

The performer linked the work of compatriots in another country with a low level of show business development in her homeland. “There are no labels or branches of major streaming services in Ukraine. It doesn’t matter what happens with copyright and monetization. The sphere of show business and entertainment content is underdeveloped,” wrote Maruv.

She noted that musicians strive to be seen and heard, as well as to receive a good income. However, this requires a working structure. The singer recalled that show business is “after all, a business.”

In 2020, the Maruv singer complained about the persecution due to performances in Russia. The artist published comments in which users urged her not to return to her native country, called her garbage, wished for death, and also offered to “sit in Rashkostan and not rock the boat.” Maruv stated that such people spread aggression, harassment and bullying. She added that everyone decides where to earn money.