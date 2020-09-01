The country’s largest car company Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced on Tuesday that its total domestic (domestic + OEM) sales rose 20.2 per cent to 116,704 units in August this year. The company’s total domestic sales were 97,061 units in the year-ago period. The company’s sales in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment increased 21.3 per cent to 113,033 units. The company had sales of 93,173 units in this segment in August last year.Domestic sales, which include passenger vehicle and light commercial vehicle (LCV), grew by 21.7 per cent to 115,325 units in August this year. Their sales were 94,728 units in the same period last year. However, the company has sold 1,379 units in the second OEM in August 2020. It has declined by 40.9 percent as of August 2019. The company sold 2,333 units in OEM in August last year. Export sales of the company stood at 7,920 units in August 2020 as compared to 9,352 units in August last year.

Read also – TVS’s scooter becomes expensive, learn new price

61,956 vehicles sold in the compact segment

If we talk about the mini segment models (Alto and S-Presso), sales of this segment in August 2020 were 19,709 units. In August last year, the company sold 10,123 vehicles in this segment. Sales of this segment registered a growth of 94.7 percent. At the same time, 61,956 vehicles of the compact segment (WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignisch, Balero, Tour S and Desire) are sold in August. In August last year, 54,274 vehicles of this segment were sold.

Also Read- Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser Motorcycle Look, Video Revealed

21,030 vehicles sold in utility vehicle segment

13.5% growth in Utility Weekles segment

Similarly, in August 2020, the utility weeks segment (Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6) registered a growth of 13.5 per cent. This segment sold 21,030 vehicles. In August last year, 18,522 vehicles of this segment were sold. In August this year, the company’s total sales (domestic + export) grew by 17.1 percent to 1,24,624 units. It was 106,413 units in August 2019.