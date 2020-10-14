Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch a new SUV car every 6 months amid increasing demand in the SUV segment. The company will bring these vehicles in different price segments. According to a Business Standard report, Maruti Suzuki will start from mid-2021 and will bring a new SUV every 6 months by 2023. In this way, the company is ready to bring a total of 5 new SUVs.Maruti is going to do this keeping in mind the constantly changing preferences of the customers. Also, Maruti is constantly competing with companies like Kia and Hyundai. The person having knowledge about this plan of the company said that the models of these vehicles will have a price gap of 45 to 50 thousand rupees, just like the hatchback remains in the segment.

This car ruled the Indian market for 20 years, sold more than 40 lakh units

5 new SUVs will arrive

According to the report, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) will be introduced first under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership. The badging will be on Toyota. After this, the new Vitara Brezza will be launched in the first half of 2022. A mid-size SUV will launch in the second half of 2022, which will compete Hyundai Creta and Kia Sonnet. Meanwhile, the sale of a crossover car on the collision of Tata Nexon will also be started.

Festival Season: Shopping in Diwali? These are the top 5 cars

Made in India Jimny

Maruti may launch the Made in India Jimny car in 2023. Avik Chattopadhyay, the founder of the brand consultancy firm Expereal, said there is nothing wrong in having multiple SUVs priced differently. However, there should be Toyota badging on vehicles above 10 lakh and Suzuki badging on less than 10 lakh. Explain that not only in India, demand for SUVs has increased worldwide. Half of the 48 new vehicles launched in the Indian passenger vehicle market this financial year are SUVs only.