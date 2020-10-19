Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Price The Limited Edition model is Rs 24,990 more expensive than the standard variant. You will have to spend Rs 5.43 lakh to buy the Swift LXI Trim Limit Edition. The top model ZXI Plus AMT Special Edition costs Rs 8.26 lakh.

No mechanical changes in the car The company has not made any mechanical changes in this car. In this edition, the company has made some cosmetic changes. The Limited Edition model comes with a bolder and more dynamic look than the standard variant. The company has used the all black Dominant theme to give the car a sporty look.

Dhansu is car’s look To make the car look more impressive, the company has used the car black body kit. Apart from this, the company has been given aerodynamic spoiler, body side molding, door visor, all black garnish grille, tail lamp and fog lamps.

Maruti Suzuki today launched the Limited Edition of its popular hatchback Maruti Suzuki Swift. The company launched it in India at the beginning of the festival season to attract buyers. The price of this edition is higher than the standard variant.