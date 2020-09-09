Changes can be seen even inside the cabin Some changes can also be seen within the car cabin. Changes will be seen in the dashboard design and trim. The updated Swift can come with new seat fabric, upholstery and headliners, as seen in the Japanese models. In the global version, 360 degree cameras and pedalshifters have been given as standard features. At the same time, models coming to India may not have these features.

Cosmetic upgrades will be seen in the new Swift Like the Japanese version of the new Swift, the Swift facelift in India will get cosmetic upgrades. The hatchback can get a new grille with a honeycomb-mess pattern and chrome trim. Also, revised bumpers and reshaped LED headlamps can be given. The model can be given newly designed alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish.

Updated engine in new swift The Suzuki Swift facelift model offered in the UK offers an updated version of the 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine. This motor comes with newly designed dual injection system, electronic variable valve timing, variable replacement oil pump and electric piston cooling jets. In addition, the company has updated the 12V mild hybrid system with a 3X capacity battery. This engine generates 82bhp of power and 108Nm of torque.

Mileage of new Swift can be so much Regarding the Swift facelift introduced in the UK market, the company claims that it will give a mileage of 24.3 kilometers per liter with manual transmission. At the same time, the mileage of the new Swift coming to India can be 23.26 km / l and 24.12 km / l respectively with manual and AMT transmissions.

Price may be so much The new Suzuki Swift model line-up in the UK has received a new entry-level SZ-L trim, priced at £ 14,749. While the top end SZ-5 CVT variant is priced at £ 18,749. The current model of the Swift hatchback in India is priced between 5.19 lakh to 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 Maruti Swift facelift may be priced slightly higher due to some cosmetic changes, feature updates and new dualjet engine.

new Delhi.Earlier this year, Suzuki launched the Suzuki Swift facelift in its home market. Now the facelift model has been introduced in the UK market with updates and hybrid engine option only. The new Swift will also be introduced in the Indian market with a few different changes. However, the company has not yet revealed its official launch timeline. However, reports have said that the facelift model of the Swift can be launched during this festive season. These 5 special things can be done in 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift …