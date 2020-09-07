How much production of which car? The company’s small cars Alto and S-Preso produced 22,208 units and compact cars like WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Baneo, Ignis, Dzire during this period, 67,348 vehicles. Production of Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 increased by 44 percent to 21,737 vehicles. Last year it was 15,099 in August. Sales of the company’s light commercial vehicle Super Carry also increased to Rs 2,388 crore in June.

Maruti Suzuki sales up 17 percent in August Sales of the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) rose 17.1 percent to 1,24,624 units in August. The company sold 1,06,413 vehicles in the same month a year ago. The company said in a statement on Tuesday that its sales in the domestic market rose 20.2 percent to 1,16,704 units in August from 97,061 units in August 2019.

Alto and Wagon R sales up 94.7 percent Sales of the company’s mini cars .. Alto and Wagon R rose by 94.7 percent to 19,709 units during the month from 10,123 units in August 2019. Similarly, sales of Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire in the compact segment grew by 14.2 percent to 61,956 units from 54,274 units in August 2019.

Sedan Ciaz sales down 23.4 percent Sales of the mid-size sedan Ciaz declined by 23.4 percent to 1,223 units from 1,596 units in the same month a year ago. Sales of the company’s utility vehicles Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga increased by 13.5 per cent to 21,030 units from 18,522 units in August 2019. The company’s exports fell 15.3 percent to 7,920 units in August from 9,352 units in the same month a year ago.

Even in the Corona era, the business of the country's largest car company Maruti Suzuki is doing well. The company's total production grew 11 percent in August to 1,23,769 vehicles. In August last year, a total of 1,11,370 vehicles were made in the company's factories. The company said in a statement on Monday that it produced 1,21,381 vehicles in the passenger vehicle category. This is 10 percent higher than the 1,10,214 vehicles sold in August last year.