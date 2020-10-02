India’s largest automobile company, Maruti Suzuki (Maruti Suzuki) has created new records of car sales in the month of September. Maruti Suzuki has sold 1,52,608 cars in September 2020. The number of cars in any month during the last two years Not sold. That is, Maruti Suzuki is seeing a tremendous increase in sales of cars after the lockdown opens. In September 2018, Maruti Suzuki sold 1.51 lakh cars in the domestic market, after which the company now has a record of cars in September 2020. Is sold.On Thursday, the company announced that the domestic and OEM sales of Maruti Suzuki cars increased by 32.2 percent in September 2020. In September last year, the company sold 1,51,452 cars. Maruti Suzuki has sold 27,246 units of the mini segment model i.e. Alto and S-Preso last month, which is 35.7% higher than in September 2019.

Know which cars sell more

Maruti Suzuki has sold 1,47,912 units of the passenger vehicle segment in September 2020, which is about 34% higher than in September 2019. In September last year, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,10,454 units. If you combine the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle in the domestic sale, Maruti Suzuki has sold more than one and a half lakh vehicles last month. Maruti Suzuki has maintained the mini segment model and the Alto and S-Preso are burning and both these cars are selling well. Sales of both these cars are witnessing tremendous growth after lockdown. At the same time, in the compact segment of Maruti Suzuki, the sales of Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Tour S and Dzire cars have also seen tremendous growth. Maruti Suzuki sold 84,213 units of this segment in September 2020, which is 47.3 per cent higher than in September 2019.

These cars of Maruti Suzuki are people’s favorite

Maruti Suzuki’s SUV segment car sales grew 10 percent in September 2020 as compared to September 2019 and the company sold 23,699 units of other SUV cars including the Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Breeza, XL6 over the past month. However, in the mid-size sedan segment, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sales have fallen by 10 per cent. In September last year, Ciaz sold 1,715 units, but in September 2020, only 1,534 units were sold. Overall, Maruti Suzuki has sold more than one lakh 60 thousand cars in the domestic and foreign markets during September 2020, which is 30% higher than in September 2019. Last month, there has been a 9% increase in exports of Maruti Suzuki cars. In September 2019, the company sent 7,188 cars for sale abroad.