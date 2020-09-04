Eeco’s 90% stake in van segment

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has been in India for 10 years. Maruti Echo has sold over 7 lakh vehicles during this period. Maruti Suzuki Echo has a 90 percent stake in the van segment. Apart from this, Maruti Eco has been one of the top 10 best-selling vehicles in the year 2019-20. The company says that over 84 per cent of Maruti Echo customers are pre-determined buyers. At the same time, 66 per cent of Eeco owners believe that the Eco is far more comfortable for long drives than other vans.Maruti Eeco has carved out a distinct identity with its distinctive design and powerful performance. Maruti Suzuki Eeco caters to both business and personal needs. More than 50 percent of Eco customers use it in both business and personal work. This Maruti Suzuki van comes in 12 variants, including 5-seater, 7-seater, cargo and ambulances.

Mileage of different variants of Maruti Echo

The Maruti Suzuki Eco has a 1.2 liter petrol BS6 engine. The company claims that the Maruti Eco gives a mileage of 16.11 km / l. The engine fitted to the Echo generates 54kW of power at 6000rpm and torque of 98Nm at 3000rpm. Eco’s CNG variant generates power of 46kW at 6000rpm and peak torque of 85Nm at 3000rpm. This variant gives a mileage of 20.88 kmpl at CNG per kg. Talking about the safety features, the Maruti Echo has driver airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensor, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, high speed alert system.

