Maruti Suzuki cars have shown strong performance. In the top 10 car sales list of August this year, Maruti Suzuki is dominating with 7 models. The top 10 include Maruti’s Swift, Alto, Wagonor, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga and Echo. However, Hyundai Creta gained the most in the top 10 car sales list in August. Sales grew by 96 percent year-on-year in August 2020.The Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback has been a bestseller in the last month i.e. August. In August 2020, Swift sold 14,869. Sales have registered a growth of 19% over the same period a year ago. In August 2019, 12,444 Swift was sold. Alto ranked second in the list of top 10 cars sold in August. In August this year, 14,397 alto were sold. In August last year, 10,123 alto’s were sold.

13,770 WagonR goes on sale in August

Maruti’s WagonR stood at number three

At the same time, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Dzire stood at number three and fourth respectively. On an annual basis, sales of Wagonor and Dzire registered growth of 21% and 3% respectively. In August 2020, 13,770 units of the WagonR went on sale, while 13,629 Dzire sold. In August last year, Vagonor sold 11,402 units and Dzire 13,274 units. Maruti Suzuki Baleno stood at number six in this list. In August 2020, 10,742 Baleno went on sale. Whereas in August last year, 11,067 Baleno was sold.

11,758 Creta sales in August this year

Hyundai’s Creta was at number five

Maruti Suzuki ranked ninth and tenth in the Ertiga and Eeco lists. In August 2020, 9,302 Ertiga and 9,115 Eeco were sold. On an annual basis, sales of both these vehicles registered growth of 11 and 5 per cent. Kia Seltos and Hyundai i10 Grand ranked seventh and eighth in last month’s list of top 10 selling cars. There are 10,655 Celtos sold in August. At the same time, 10,190 Hyundai i10 Grand has been sold in August this year. Creta ranked number five in August this year. There were 11,758 Creta sales in August. Whereas 6,001 Creta was sold in August last year.

