The car lovers of Maruti Suzuki India (Maruti Suzuki), the compact SUV of the country’s big car company Maruti Suzuki India (Maruti Vitara Brezza) are very much liked. You can guess from this that Maruti has sold more than five and a half lakh units of this SUV in the last four and a half years. The company said that it has achieved this record achievement within four and a half years of launching it in the market.

Designed with the Indian market in mind

According to the company, Brezza was designed solely keeping the Indian market in mind. The company launched it in the beginning of 2016. Now the company has landed in its BS-6 (BS V1) edition market. As far as the merits of Brezza are concerned, it has a four-cylinder 1.5-liter ‘K-series’ petrol engine. The company says that with the introduction of the BS-6 edition in the market, it has sold 32,000 Brezza so far.

This is a big achievement for Maruti

Shashank Srivastava, executive director (marketing and sales), Maruti Suzuki, said that selling 5.5 lakh units of Vitara Brezza is certainly a major achievement. This is the result of our efforts to continuously innovate and strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio. Let us know that the starting price of the compact SUV Vitara Brezza in Delhi is Rs 7.34 lakhs. Similarly, the Delhi Exorum price of the maximum variant is Rs 11,15,000.

Maruti Vitara Brezza is getting offers

Because the festive season has started, in such a situation, Maruti Suzuki has also taken an offer on Maruti Vitara Brezza. At this time, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is being given, along with this an exchange bonus of Rs. 20 thousand and a corporate discount of Rs. 5000 is also being given.

