The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch a new model of its famous premium hatchback car Baleno in the domestic market. This car will be launched with the new Strong Hybrid technology. Recently this car has been spotted during testing.

During the last auto expo, Maruti Suzuki had told about plans to launch their strong hybrid vehicles in the market. Now looking at testing, it is believed that Maruti Baleno will be the first car based on this new technology. The pictures of the testing have been posted by Shifting Gears on its website.

Looking at the testing mole, the company will either use the Strong Hybrid system in the new Baleno or the full hybrid system will be included. Although the current model also uses the company mild hybrid technology. If the company uses this new technology at Baleno, then the electric motor provided in it will help to drive a short distance. Like plug-in hybrid models, there will be no need to recharge its battery.

Car mileage will increase: If you are wondering what this new strong hybrid technology will help. So tell that, this will increase the mileage of the car to a great extent. Looking at the pictures of the testing, it is being speculated that the electric motor hub that the company will use in its petrol version will power the rear wheel. The company introduced the Swift Hybrid at the past Auto Expo, which offers mileage of up to 32 kilometers per liter. This is 10 km per liter more than the regular model.

Currently, Maruti Baleno is available in the market with two different petrol engines. In one variant, the company has used a 1.2 liter capacity natural aspirated engine that generates 83PS power and 113Nm torque. At the same time, a 1.2 liter dualjet petrol engine has been given in the second variant, which generates 90PS power and 113Nm torque. Mild hybrid technology has been used in the dualjet variant and this car offers mileage of up to 23 km / l. The price of this car is between Rs 5.63 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh.