“Franco is part of our history. He is a great example for the new generations. He served the institutions with seriousness and self-sacrifice, with great balance, confidentiality and respect for everyone, absolutely everyone. He never raised his voice, he addressed the most complex issues in the most calm way, communicating with the interlocutor to reach the best decision. He often took a position on issues by providing foresight, that is, seeing future hypotheses.” As Luigi Maruotti, president of the Council of State, successor in role and friend of Franco Frattini, at the naming ceremony of the Aula Magna of the Link University of Rome, to the memory of the statesmanwho passed away nine months ago and who, in addition to the roles he held in prestigious institutional positions, was founder of the Link Law course.

“With Frattini we began a journey in February 1981 – continues Maruotti – We had only one wall that divided us in the state legal profession. We took the oath together.” I have always been “struck by his ability to relate, his friendliness, his mastery of legal matters, his empathy and his confidentiality. He did not flaunt his authority and culture. He had the ability – concludes the colleague and friend – of redeem conflicts

just by lowering the tone of your voice. He also had a political path, but he never abandoned the Council of State.”