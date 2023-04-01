Chihuahua.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) accused a protester to be sent by Maru Camposthe PAN governor of Chihuahua, because He faced him for the migrant tragedy during his visit to Ciudad Juarez.

Upon his arrival at the Ciudad Juárez High School Gymnasium on Friday, March 31, AMLO was received by a group of migrants who demanded justice for the death of 39 compatriots in the fire at the immigration station.

The Chief Executive reiterated his commitment that there will be no impunity in the case, which did not reassure the dissatisfied, one of the migrants even tried to stop the vehicle where AMLO was traveling, for which he was almost run over.

“do not provoke“López Obrador told the migrant who stood in front of his vehicle, to which a woman present responded by questioning him:” Weren’t you provocative when you defended justice for dignity?

AMLO accused a protester who confronted him in Ciudad Juárez of being sent by Governor Maru Campos. Photo: Darkroom

The president responded to the woman that “I didn’t do it like that“, assuring that when he was an opponent He was demonstrating “peacefully”. However, the man from Tabasco did not stay there, and quickly accused the protester of being sent by Maru Campos.

“What do I think that Maru sent you?“, AMLO turned against the woman, who in turn replied: “No sir, that lady does not represent me either, much less, sir”, denying any link with the PAN member.

“We want justice! Listen to us!” the migrants shouted. surrounding the vehicle of López Obrador, who was trying to make his way for the president to arrive at the meeting of the Banco del Bienestar that he had scheduled in the place.

At one point, a migrant who had positioned himself in front of the vehicle to try to slow it down, fell to the ground and was close to being run overso the others present alerted the driver to prevent an accident.

A day earlier, AMLO announced that he would travel to Ciudad Juárez to meet with the doctors who care for the migrants who survived the fire, taking advantage of the fact that he had already scheduled a work tour in Chihuahua for a meeting on the subject of the Banco del Bienestar.