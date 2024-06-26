Chihuahua.- The governor of the State, Maru Campos Galván, declared that the National Action Party (PAN) requires a renewal within, which has not happened since 2000, when it won the Presidency of the Republic for the first time.

Regarding the renewal process in the National Executive Committee (CEN), he specified that this weekend the call for the renewal of leadership will pass through the National Council of the party, which will end the period of Marko Cortés Mendoza, but the state leadership.

With respect to what was expressed by other governors of National Action, who indicated that the party needed an important change after the results of the last elections and the departure of Marko Cortés, the president mentioned that, according to the statutes, the renewal process is already underway.

“Marko Cortés is already leaving the party leadership, as are the state leaders. Since the times have been standardized for the state and national leaders to come out and all start at the same time,” he explained.

Maru Campos assured that, in a private capacity, as a citizen and PAN member, the party “needs a refoundation, a schism within the party that has not been made since 2000 when we became president of the Republic and the political party that was never defined was ever defined. “we wanted.”

In Chihuahua, the PAN lost 76,611 votes in the federal districts in the election on June 2, which represented a drop of 16 percent, given that it obtained 480,801 votes in the nine districts in 2021, while in The recently concluded process only achieved 404,190.

Governor highlights professionalism in appointments The state president also spoke about the recent appointments made by the elected president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, which she described as professional due to the profiles they have.

He said that he has had the opportunity to deal with several of them and assured that they are people with great professionalism, such is the case of Juan Ramón De la Fuente (Secretariat of Foreign Relations), Marcelo Ebrard (Secretariat of Economy) and Alicia Bárcena (Secretariat of Economy). of Environment and Natural Resources).

He noted that his willingness is to work with the next federal administration and mentioned that in the case of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, there was distorted information that was sent to him, which did not help the relationship between the State and the federal government; However, he reiterated that Chihuahua always seeks coordination with the different levels of government.