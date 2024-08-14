Chihuahua.- The governor of the state, Maru Campos, reported that during her meeting with the president-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, at least five infrastructure projects for the state of Chihuahua were discussed, related to issues such as water, energy, roads and health. A week after the meeting, the state leader highlighted that there is currently a stage of reconciliation.

Another issue that she highlighted was Chihuahua’s alleged adherence to the IMSS Bienestar health system, which the governor said will not happen and stressed that Sheinbaum was respectful of decisions at the state level.

“She didn’t ask me to join IMSS Bienestar, she was very respectful of me, of what we Chihuahuans want. One of the governors who was with us said jokingly: ‘I want her to join IMSS Bienestar’, and the president-elect said: ‘I respect that’. So I really appreciate that respect,” Campos said.

Another of the topics was the state of federal highways, which Campos said has been replicated in several states of the country, so several governors put that issue on the table.

“(Sheinbaum) was very surprised that the roads were like this. In fact, it was something that the other governors touched on and I knew that the other days the governors had touched on the subject. In other words, it is not only the state of Chihuahua that is happening on the roads, but there are several states in the country. Let that be clear because then they say that since the governor does not get along with the federal government or the 4T, things stop arriving to Chihuahua, that is not true. It is not about whether you are angry or happy, but in any case the request was made to her and she responded very well about the roads and the projects we proposed for the Topolobampo and Guaymas highways,” she said.

He added that budgets were presented to him and the provisions on how much investment each state and federation would have.

Regarding the presidential visit to Ciudad Juárez and the president-elect, Maru Campos explained that she did have information about the visit and added that the doors will always be open in Chihuahua.

