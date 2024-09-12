Ciudad Juarez.- Governor María Eugenia Campos led the symbolic launch of the program to deliver school supplies, backpacks and shoes to elementary school students in Ciudad Juárez.

The event took place at the Fidel Ávila state school, where 321 supplies were handed out for the morning shift and 137 for the afternoon shift.

Officials from the educational sector, teachers and students were present at this campus.

The program has a state budget of 81.2 million pesos and aims to benefit basic education students, who will receive school supplies, footwear and uniforms as part of government support.

During her speech, the governor thanked the teachers and authorities present for their collaboration in the implementation of this program: “Thank you to the teachers and authorities present for making this possible today,” she said.