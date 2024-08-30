Governor Maru Campos highlighted the importance of collaboration with Taiwan on issues of training and technological development during her working visit to Ciudad Juárez.

“We are about to sign an agreement with the academic sector in Taiwan, so that young people from Chihuahua can go there to receive training in specific topics in the technology industry, specifically in semiconductors,” said the governor during the inauguration of a new Inventec plant. Campos said that this development promises the creation of thousands of additional jobs in the next three years, on the border and in the country. “The success of Newshore and Ciudad Juárez is not due exclusively to our geographic position, but to a convergence of factors that make our state fertile ground for attracting investments,” said the governor. She stressed that the work culture, aspiration and talent of the people of Juárez are key to attracting and maintaining investments in the region. Currently, approximately 17 thousand students in Chihuahua are preparing for careers related to electronics, and the state government continues to promote the academic offering to ensure that economic growth translates into job opportunities. Nearshoring, a strategy that is transforming the region, has been driven by the coordinated work between government authorities and the productive sector. The state governor expressed her commitment to continue listening to and addressing the needs of Ciudad Juárez to foster continued growth. She added that in the recent meeting with President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, she presented the city’s electrical infrastructure needs. It was agreed to collaborate with the Federal Electricity Commission to find viable solutions that solve energy challenges and support economic growth. Ciudad Juárez, along with Phoenix, Arizona and Austin, Texas, is emerging as a key center in the semiconductor supply chain in America. Campos emphasized the importance of consolidating investments in the region and highlighted that consistency with the principles of democracy and freedom are essential to attract investments and ensure long-term stability. The governor also highlighted the cultural and economic exchange between Chihuahua and Taiwan, which has strengthened ties between the two places. She reiterated the state government’s commitment to institutionality and adherence to the principles of legality. The governor reaffirmed her commitment to economic growth and development in the region, expressing her gratitude and congratulations to all those involved in this achievement. “So together we can do it, thank you very much and, once again, congratulations and thanks for the example and the work to everyone,” the governor concluded.

