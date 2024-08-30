Ciudad Juarez.– Chihuahua– Yesterday, the governor of the state, Maru Campos Galván, headed the signing of the National Commitment for Peace within the framework of the dialogues that the Mexican Episcopal Conference (CEM) has developed throughout the country.

In Chihuahua, the signing took place in the context of the second anniversary of the murder of Jesuit priests Javier Campos and Joaquín César Mora. Mayors and civil associations also participated in the event, while five bishops from the state were present as speakers.

The Peace Dialogue Movement is made up of young people, women, men, victims of violence, indigenous peoples, workers, older adults and representatives of communities from across the country who are committed to establishing the fundamental conditions for peace.

In 2024, the dialogues are focused on implementing actions at the local, state and national levels to project a viable and shared future. “We are promoting dialogue, coordination and decisive action, encouraging each participant and sector to take an active role in building peace,” they stressed.

The mandate goes further

In her message after signing the official document, Governor Maru Campos pledged to continue working together to implement actions that contribute to the goal of building a peaceful Chihuahua.

The president said her intention is to rebuild the social fabric, improve security and justice, improve prison conditions, support youth, address migration and strengthen governance in the state.

He said that “the most complete form of democracy is manifested when citizens’ voices unite to exclaim the pain of the people,” emphasizing that, in Chihuahua, this is consistent with the aspiration to democracy, and that is why his government is committed to continue working on each of the issues subscribed to in the aforementioned agreement, as it has done until now.

In the state of Chihuahua, he added, “we have always understood that people’s pain is not limited to government powers and that when it comes to fulfilling our intrinsically humanistic commitment, we always have to go beyond what the law demands of us.”

Call for unity

In terms of attention to indigenous peoples and communities, he highlighted that through the comprehensive strategy Together for the Sierra Tarahumara they have had achievements in areas such as combating child malnutrition, rebuilding the social fabric, reducing poverty rates, providing scholarships and food support, among others.

Finally, he called on those present to continue working together, so that in a few years “we can feel proud of having been a phenomenon that, in the midst of a divided world in a difficult context, managed to change the lives of many people with unity,” he concluded.

