Chihuahua, Chih.- Governor Maru Campos delivered 1.2 million trees to the Situriachi Dam, within a permanent reforestation program in the Sierra Tarahumara and thereby mitigate the effects of forest fires and promote sustainable development.

Accompanied by Leonor Pintado, deputy director of Environment at Fundación Grupo México, the president distributed the last 220 thousand copies that will improve the quality of life of 10 thousand inhabitants of the municipalities of Balleza, Bocoyna, Carichí, Cuauhtémoc, Cusihuiriachi, Chihuahua, Guerrero, Guachochi, Madera, Maguarichi, Ocampo, Uruachi, Urique and Nonoava.

With an investment of more than 60 million pesos, the State Government guarantees the reforestation of 1,136 hectares and care for another 49,273 hectares in 33 municipalities of the state, thanks to the financing of 128,000 daily wages.

“Thank you for helping us plant these trees, for helping us reforest and give life to the mountains,” said the head of the Executive to brigade members, volunteers and students who received the vegetation.

For her part, the representative of Grupo México Foundation reiterated that collaboration strategies will continue, and invited citizens to join the efforts with public and private initiatives.