Guachochi, Chih.- Governor Maru Campos provided direct support to 127,000 inhabitants of the Sierra Tarahumara by delivering 57 new mobile medical units in Guachochi to speed up the transfer of people and medicines to community health centers and homes in the region.

These vehicles, which include an ambulance for the Tarahumara Hospital in Sisoguichi, two razers and 48 mobile medical units, will facilitate movement in cases of emergency, increasing the response capacity of health personnel.

Addressing those present, the president stated that what she is delivering today is not only 57 mobile medical units, but also the possibility of reaching 4,000 communities located throughout Chihuahua, to care for those who need it most.

“We are here to tell you that we are close to you. I invite you to walk hand in hand and to continue together, taking responsibility for each other, knowing that you are not alone, because a great team of officials works for you every day,” he emphasized.

By symbolically handing over the keys to the mobile medical units to the directors of the health jurisdictions of Guachochi, Témoris and Creel, the president recalled that since 2002 there had been no investment in this area, so this delivery reflects the current administration’s commitment to health.