The governor of the state, Maru Campos, heads the Security Roundtable for the Construction of Peace that is taking place this Monday morning, July 1, at the Government Palace.

Upon her arrival, the president said that they will analyze issues such as the improvement of the Social Reintegration Centers, Ceresos, of the state.

Likewise, as Gilberto Loya previously commented, topics such as the increase in the number of homicides in Chihuahua was 33 percent and 7 percent in Ciudad Juárez compared to the month of May will also be addressed.

The topic of migration and human trafficking is also central to this first table of the month of July.