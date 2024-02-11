The hashtag #UAE_Martyrs topped the list of the most trending topics in the United Arab Emirates, on the “X” platform, following the Ministry of Defense’s announcement of the martyrdom of 3 members of the UAE Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defense Force, and the injury of 2 others, as a result of being exposed to a terrorist act in Republic of Somalia.

Hundreds of followers, especially citizens of the Emirates, shared the hashtag on their pages, and through it they expressed their appreciation and pride in the nation’s martyrs who sacrificed the most valuable in order to uphold the word of humanity and defend the rights of the oppressed in several regions. They also stressed that the memory of the martyrs will remain in the memory of everyone. From the homeland and the citizen.

One of the followers said: “#Oh God, have mercy on the #martyrs of the nation, remove the burdens from them, protect them from the torment of the Fire, send them down to the homes of the good, and admit them to gardens beneath which rivers flow.. O Lord of the worlds.. The Emirati soldier made sacrifices for the sake of humanity in many areas.. The Emirati soldier is the pride of the Gulf, the pride of humanity is a support Arabism.”

Another said: “And we are becoming more proud and proud of you… You sacrificed your soul for God and for the sake of humanity… You were good, your martyrdom was good, and your homeland was good to you.”

Followers also stressed that the nation and citizens will not forget the martyrs and their sacrifices, and that their memory will remain eternal in their memories. One of them said: “You departed with your pure blood, and history immortalized you with a memory that generations will be proud of.. Here are the best men of the nation.. May God reward you, my nation.”

Another said: “We will not forget the nation’s martyr. Sleep there so that your home remains safe and you enjoy security and stability. May God have mercy on the brave #martyrs of the Emirates who gave their lives in sacrifice for the religion and the nation. Neither the nation nor its citizens will forget you.”

For your part, tweeters said that the martyrs created glory for their country and their people with their blood, and created elevation for every Arab. One of them said: “You, martyrs, are a symbol of elevation for every Arab… and you create glory for every Emirati… with your blood you created the glory of our homeland.”

Another said: “With their sacrifices, they immortalized a mark of light in the record of pride and honour, offering the highest meanings of sacrifice and sacrifice for the sake of the nation.”

Followers offered condolences to the UAE, its leadership and people, and to the families of the martyrs, whom they described as “heroes.” One of them said: “We extend our sincere condolences and sympathy to the leadership and people of the #UAE and to the families of the heroic martyrs among members of our armed forces who were martyred as a result of being exposed to a terrorist act in the Republic of… Sister Somalia while performing their work duties… May God have mercy on the righteous #martyrs of the homeland and make them dwell in His spacious paradise.

For their part, the citizens prayed for mercy and forgiveness for the martyrs, and one of them said: “We ask God to have mercy on the nation’s martyrs and place them in spacious gardens and to inspire the nation and their families with patience and solace… and to accept them as martyrs and make the highest paradise his resting place, God willing… Oh God, widen his grave for him, extend his sight, and furnish His grave is from the bed of Paradise. Oh God, protect him from the torment of the grave, and the dryness of the earth from its sides.”

Another said: “O God, have mercy on the nation’s loyal martyrs, raise their ranks in heaven with the prophets, and reward their mothers, fathers, wives, and families as a reward for those who are patient, O Hearer of supplications.”

Last night, the Ministry of Defense announced the martyrdom of 3 members of the UAE Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defense Force, and the injury of 2 others as a result of being exposed to a terrorist act in the sisterly Republic of Somalia, while performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces, which falls within the bilateral agreement between the two countries. The UAE and the Republic of Somalia within the framework of military cooperation between the two countries.