Mona Al-Hamoudi (Abu Dhabi)

The 30th of November of each year coincides with a national occasion in the UAE to celebrate the models of pride and splendor drawn by the martyrs of the homeland in the fields of honor to defend the homeland and support the oppressed and uphold the word of truth, so that their heroism became a national epic that is cherished by everyone who heard of it, and everyone who has a martyr who sacrificed With his soul for the sake of the country, its dignity and pride.

And “Martyr’s Day” is an official national occasion that confirms the pride and pride of the UAE leadership and people in the sacrifices of the nation’s righteous martyrs who sacrificed their lives in order to uphold the nation’s flag and maintain stability and peace in the countries of the region and the security of its people. They emphasized the values ​​of loyalty to the homeland and the nation, and sacrifice and redemption as a solid approach derived from our Islamic religion, which is higher than the status of martyrs.

Martyr’s Day is a national day in which the people of the UAE and everyone residing on its land express their appreciation for the sacrifices of its brave martyrs, their support for the families and families of the martyrs, and their pride in the wise leadership, which confirms through its solidarity with the people on this day that it will not forget the sacrifices of its martyr sons who gave their lives for this country.

Martyr’s Day commemorates the sons of the Emirates who were martyred in the service of this country, in which the hearts of the people of the Emirates come together to be one heart supporting their state and leadership, being proud of their army, and supporting the families of the martyrs. Martyr’s Day is considered a day in which we present to the younger generations lessons, meanings, and the value of loving the country, serving it, and sacrificing for it.

Pride and pride

Martyr’s Day embodies messages of pride and pride for the UAE, its leadership and people, for the UAE Armed Forces, and for the sacrifices of the righteous martyrs in order to raise the flag of the homeland and maintain stability and peace throughout the countries of the region and the security of its people. Martyr’s Day is a sign of national cohesion, and a reminder of the stage of founding the homeland, the struggle and role of the fathers and grandfathers in order to achieve elevation and progress, and to build a lofty and dear homeland.

Martyr’s Day tells of what the heroes did in the fields of glory and honour, in which we stand in honor and respect for them, as they are a source of pride and inspiration for the current and future generations, as they live among us, breathing the love of the homeland, but they preceded us in loyalty to the homeland, so congratulations to them for their martyrdom.

Martyr’s Day ceremony

The Office of Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court announced the establishment of a national event on Martyr’s Day, which falls on November 30, and 11:30 am was set as the time for standing for a minute of silent prayer, in which everyone stands praying to the Almighty to bless the souls of the martyrs with mercy and forgiveness, and to dwell them in a spacious place. his paradise. Martyr’s Day includes special ceremonies that differ from the rest of the national occasions, as the ceremonies begin at eight o’clock in the morning with the flag of the UAE at half mast in all parts of the country. At eleven thirty, all segments of society participate and stand unified in supplication in a pause of veneration and thanksgiving for those pure souls during the minute of “silent supplication” for the immortal sacrifices they made in the people’s memory. At 11:31 the flagpole is raised to embrace the sky with a loud flutter.

Martyrs’ Families Office

On September 8, 2015, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, ordered the establishment of an office to deal with the affairs of the families of the nation’s martyrs. The office specializes in following up the affairs and needs of the families of the martyrs, in coordination with other official authorities in the country, providing the necessary support to the family and children of the martyr, securing all aspects of care and taking care of them, and implementing what would appreciate the sacrifices and giving of our sons, the martyrs of the Emirates, and honor their families and their families. This approach embodies the meanings of cohesion between the people of the Emirates and their leadership, so that gratitude for the role of the families of the martyrs remains a sign of fulfillment and a patriotic duty, in appreciation of their role and the giving and giving they have given, and to enable the people of the country and the generations of tomorrow to continue the path of giving, love and goodness, and consolidating the values ​​of solidarity, interdependence and solidarity that characterize the society of a country. Emirates since ancient times.

The sacrifices of the martyrs

On the occasion of Martyr’s Day, praise is renewed for the pivotal role of the martyr’s mother, his father and his family in upbringing, education and making a hero who did not hesitate for a single moment in sacrificing for the sake of the homeland. On this occasion, a message is sent to the families of the martyrs with a sublime spirit and a strong soul who stood as heroes and were proud of the sacrifices of their children, affirming the patriotic spirit in their souls, which had the greatest role in strengthening them and making them the most proud families of their children in the state.

The Martyr’s Day comes to confirm the pride and pride of the families of the nation’s martyrs for the heroics and sacrifices that the heroes made for the sake of the country and raising its flag high, as the heroics of the martyrs and the sacrifices they made are present in the heart of everyone, and the people of the Emirates as a whole are proud of them, so that the house of the martyr and his family has become one of the homes referred to With pride, the names of the martyrs have become familiar to every individual in society, who are proud of them and what they gave to the homeland, so that their stories became immortal and passed on from generations, and a fine example of the meaning of sacrifice for the sake of the homeland.