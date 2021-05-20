Jason Day’s -20 at Whistling Straits in 2015, Brooks Koepka’s -16 at Bellerive in 2018 or McIlroy’s at Valhalla in 2014, Tiger’s -18 at Medinah in 2006 … These are some of the results why the PGA Championship is often considered the smoothest major, most prone to low cards. (And in general, the black sheep of the big tournaments, without the aura of the Masters or the British Open or the sadism of the US Open, although it has left moments to remember and sometimes outnumbers the last two in audiences).

But this year the tournament is played on the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, a spit of land subjected to the Atlantic winds, flanked by marshes and long stretches of sand, which already showed its teeth in the 2012 edition and, above all, in ruthless 1991 Ryder, the one that the Americans buckled despite chilling moments like the collapse of Calcavecchia at 17 during Sunday’s singles. A very long course, more than 7,200 meters, which is always among the best and most difficult in the country in the rankings produced by the prestigious Golf Digest and the United States Federation (it has a rating of 79.1, the highest in the United States).

The only good news for players these days is a change in current regulations whereby none of the sandy obstacles will be considered bunkers, which implies greater facilities when playing a shot from them, and the presence of stands and hospitality that It supposes the return of the fans already tested in the Masters, another element that can be a relief in bad shots. Also, of course, the controversial introduction of lasers to read shots and calculate distances.

All in all this Thursday, in the first round, Pete and Alice Dye’s design only allowed 30 cards under par among the 156 players who took the start. None of them was that of one of the two Spaniards in the fray: Jon Rahm and Sergio García. They both made the rubber band. In a more controlled way the Biscayan, with two birdies and two bogeys missing many fairways in the first 12 and then six consecutive pairs from 12 to 18; more abruptly the Castellón, who started -1 and finished at +5 with four birdies, seven bogeys and a devastating double bogey in par 5 of 16).

Somewhat far both, five and ten strokes respectively, from Canadian Corey Conners, who put the club house lead at -5. With -3 ended a platoon that included names to consider such as Viktor Hovland or Brooks Koepka, winner of the tournament in 2018 and 2019. Some favorites a priori like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas (both at +3), Dustin Johnson (+2) or Spieth (+1) lost the first pulse against an unforgiving Ocean Course.