The challenge chamber has rejected the request for a challenge from the court of Rotterdam in the Willem Engel case. The leader of the former activist group Virus Truth wanted to replace the judges because they would be biased. The challenge chamber now calls the request ‘unfounded’. In all his criminal cases, it was the third time that Engel had lost confidence in the judges. “In this case I had no choice but to challenge,” said the corona skeptic.

