The family of Anil Chauhan, a resident of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh and honored with Kirti Chakra, reached Raj Bhavan in Shimla on Monday for returning the gallantry medal. The family alleges that the state government is unable to honor the martyrdom of Chauhan. It is noteworthy that the Kirti Chakra is the second highest award for gallantry in the peacetime, while the Ashoka Chakra is the top gallantry award.Speaking to the media before meeting Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, the princess of the martyr jawan said that his son was just 23 years old when he was martyred during ‘Operation Rhino’ in Assam. Rajkumari, a resident of Jaisinghpur in Kangra district, said that the state government could not fulfill all the promises of naming the school in the name of Chauhan and building a Toranwar in the village in his memory. Troubled by this, she along with other family members have come to return the gallantry medal to the governor.

Jairam Thakur reached Raj Bhavan to meet

Meanwhile, when Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur came to know about the family meeting the Governor, he went to meet the martyr’s mother outside the Raj Bhavan complex. Thakur assured the martyr’s mother and other family members that he would try to meet their demands.

Family members will meet CM

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that he had received information that the then state government had made promises 18 years ago, which have not been fulfilled till now. He asked the family to come to the Chief Minister’s office immediately to address their grievances. The family said that after meeting the Governor, he will go to the Chief Minister’s office.