GTA 6 as per tradition of the series will have a rich and varied soundtrack of modern and non-modern songs that players will be able to listen to on the radio while speeding through the streets of Vice City. Among these apparently There will be no 80’s hit Temptation by Heaven 17. The reason? According to founder Martyn Ware Rockstar Games made too low an offer to secure the license of the song.
Ware himself talked about it in a post on X, explaining that when he received the proposal he was very excited about the fact that his band would be in the game, only to then completely change his mind after reading the amount offered, namely $7,500 for a contract of permanent licensewhich he considers far too low considering the potential billions and billions of dollars in revenue from GTA 6.
The words of Martyn Ware
“I was recently contacted by my publishers on behalf of Rockstar Games regarding the possibility of using Temptation in Grand Theft Auto 6,” Ware wrote on X. “Naturally I was excited about the huge sum of money that was about to arrive, I scrolled to the bottom of the email about the offer and… it was for $7,500, to acquire any and all royalties from the game, forever… Oh, but think of the exposure… Go fuck yourselves.”
In the meantime, gamers are eagerly awaiting news on GTA 6 from Rockstar Games, and in particular a precise release date, given that the game is currently scheduled for a generic fall 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. In the meantime, rumors are circulating that Sony has struck a deal with Take-Two to secure the game’s marketing to push the PS5 and PS5 Pro.
