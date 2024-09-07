GTA 6 as per tradition of the series will have a rich and varied soundtrack of modern and non-modern songs that players will be able to listen to on the radio while speeding through the streets of Vice City. Among these apparently There will be no 80’s hit Temptation by Heaven 17. The reason? According to founder Martyn Ware Rockstar Games made too low an offer to secure the license of the song.

Ware himself talked about it in a post on X, explaining that when he received the proposal he was very excited about the fact that his band would be in the game, only to then completely change his mind after reading the amount offered, namely $7,500 for a contract of permanent licensewhich he considers far too low considering the potential billions and billions of dollars in revenue from GTA 6.