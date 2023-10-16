Ahtisaari started going to the sauna at the end of the 1970s, when the customers of the sauna were Jews who had survived concentration camps and the owner was a gangster-like brat.

On Monday dead president Martti Ahtisaaren one of my favorite places in New York was the Russian & Turkish Baths Health Club on 10th Street in Manhattan’s East Village.

Finns call the place Kymmenenne katu sauna, and Americans call it Tenth Street Baths.

Friend of Ahtisaari, journalist Rauli Virtanen says that at the end of the 1980s or the beginning of the 1990s, people joked on the boards of the sauna if Ahtisaari was first made the Secretary General of the UN and then the President of Finland.

The president came from Ahtisaari.

Sauna has been popular with Finnish diplomats and athletes for at least 30 years, but many other celebrities also visit there. Tourists and locals alike visit the sauna. The place is clean and smoke-free inside.

It was different in the late 1970s, when Ahtisaari started going to the sauna.

At that time, the corridors of the sauna were dark and full of steam, smelled of cigarettes. A man was roasting sausages on the terrace, whose constantly burning cigarette also had ash falling on the sausages.

“We thought it was fine,” says Virtanen.

Virtanen according to memory, Ahtisaaren introduced the sauna to Ahtisaari Victor– named bodyguard, who was reportedly of Russian descent.

In the late 1970s, he owned the sauna Al Modlinz, who was an extremely poorly behaved gangster-type character. “He spoke completely unprintable text by today’s standards,” says Virtanen.

Virtanen says that at that time the sauna’s regular customers were mostly old immigrants.

Several were Eastern European Jews who survived the concentration camps and still had the tattoos of the camps on their hands. The massage therapist was a deaf and mute man who was joked about as a spy.

“Ahtisaari was like one of the others, and didn’t care how the bathrobe was on. No one was sloppy there,” says Virtanen.

At the time, Ahtisaari was the deputy secretary general of the UN planning Namibia’s independence, so he was in a very high-ranking position.

After Ahtisaari became president, Ahtisaari’s official presidential picture appeared on the wall of the sauna. There were possibly even hundreds of smaller color pictures around it, in which sports, music and movie stars who visited the sauna posed.

Virtanen says that Ahtisaari’s sauna could take several hours.

Ahtisaari used to send someone to buy meat sausages from a nearby Polish butcher shop and beer from a local store.

The shop also sold nakkis, which closely resembled Finnish smoky nakkis. After the sauna, the conversation could continue at the nearby McSorley Old Ale House, one of New York’s oldest bars.

Ahtisaari many Finnish diplomats often sauna with, such as Tauno Kääria, Ilkka Ristimäki and Kari Veikko Salonen. Similarly, people from the UN office in Namibia were often with Ahtisaari.

Already in the days of Ahtisaari, sometime in the mid-1980s, the sauna was divided between the two owners who bought the sauna and the building, who came from St. Petersburg to New York Boris Tuberman and from Siberia David Shapiro in progress.

It is a common belief that they quarreled, but the tax arrangements related to the trade or the very different natures of the lords may also be equally true.

As a servant, Boris was very temperamental and foul-mouthed and did not accept new gadgets such as computers. He also made the sauna hotter. David, on the other hand, was more gentle and wanted to modernize the business.

They split the business in half so that they have a sauna every other week. That’s still the case.

Tickets bought on “Boris’ turn” do not go on “David’s turn” or vice versa. Nowadays, the sauna is continued by the descendants of Boris and David. They have assured that they have no dispute.

The sauna mainly has mixed shifts, but there are also shifts intended only for men and sometimes only for women. When going to the sauna, you put on a light bathrobe.

The sauna photographed in 1945.

Main sauna is of Russian type. Water is thrown on a hot wall. The sauna is very humid, and the feeling of heat may rise higher than usual in a Finnish sauna.

In addition, the facility has, among other things, a cold water pool, a rather dry heat room that looks like a Finnish sauna, and a Turkish sauna. The bar offers, among other things, borscht and pelmeni, as well as beer.

Sauna was probably founded in 1892 in the East Village, where many German, Ukrainian, Russian, Polish and Romanian immigrants, among others, moved there. German immigrants originally lived in Sauna’s house.

The neighborhood between Fifth and Seventh Streets and Second and Third Avenues is still the center of New York’s Ukrainian population.

Sauna is said to have been a favorite place of gangsters in the 1940s.

Centuries at the turn of the century, New York immigrants founded a lot of spas, which often also had a sauna. Finns also had their own saunas in, for example, Harlem.

The city of New York also encouraged the establishment of bathhouses, as the immigrants lived cramped quarters without proper washing facilities.

The role of saunas in washing gradually decreased. Many of them were closed in the 1970s, for example. Almost all public spas and saunas finally disappeared in the 1980s after the AIDS epidemic hit the city.

The Kymmennen katu sauna probably survived because it remained a sauna specifically intended for everyone and did not turn into a sex club.

According to The New York Times, the sauna’s regular customers have included, among others Frank Sinatra, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. Also among other things Mick Jagger, Uma Thurman, Colin Farrell, Jennifer Lopez, John Travolta, Robert De Niro and KK Cool J have been to the sauna.